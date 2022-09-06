Kashmir: potential for development

The place is replete with all the necessary topographical and geographical features that are necessary to promote tourism, adventure sports; just the requisite infrastructure needs to be put into place.

Several fairs and promotional activities should be conducted in different parts of the country like showing online banners, starting a blog or posting articles, thinking of social media marketing, using email newsletters, checking the contextual advertising on SEO, using tourist promo videos and applying offline promo.

Kashmir has immense potential for pilgrimage tourism; some historical and religious places are Shankarcharya temple, Kheer Bhawani, Amarnath Cave, Charar-e-Charif, Hazratbal Mosque, Khanqah Shah e Hamdan, etc.

There is an immense need for planning at micro and macro level to devise a comprehensive plan for future sustenance of this growing industry.

Kashmir ‘s natural landscape had made it one of the popular destinations for adventure tourism in South-Asia like mountaineering, rock climbing, trekking, hill walking, mountain biking, white water rafting and hand gliding.

Kashmir is a suitable destination for several other types of tourism which are yet to be exploited like medical tourism, eco-tourism, polo-tourism and leisure tourism.