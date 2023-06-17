KASHMIR: The Canine Territory

Who cares?

What has been decided in that grand colosseum of nations, called UN, forget it. Who ratified the conventions related to animal rights, and why the law in India doesn't permit any action against these stray dogs, forget that as well? Why animal rights activists bark at any whisper they capture against their darling dogs, have the courage to forget that either; momentarily though.

Just imagine this. Your child caught among the pack of stray dogs and ...........Benumbed!

Sometime back a person narrated me an anecdote. It is so edifying in this case. I might mess up the detail, but the core remains. Some international team arrived in India to discuss the Save Tiger project. Remember, big Indian cine star advocating the project. This team of Tiger lovers was scheduled to meet a group of tribal people.

Among them was an old man. When the conversation happened, and presumably the Save Tigerists must have thrown enough light, in the best possible manner, to explain the importance of saving the terrific cats. Hearing this all, the elder one from the tribals said something poignant.

“You all have seen a tiger in a picture frame. Looks so good. I have seen the tiger tearing my grand daughter apart. Looks so dreadful. You have seen a picture, a video. I have seen the mutilated body of my grand daughter. That is the difference.”