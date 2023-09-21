Kashmir: The Scenic Paradise

Tourism plays a key role in the economy, contributing significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This sector can play a key role in the overall development of a region bestowed with natural beauty. The Kashmir valley is renowned as a tourism haven, making a substantial contribution to the national economy.

Often referred as the "paradise on earth" and considered a jewel in the nation's crown, this reputation is owed to its remarkable seasons, diverse weather patterns, breath-taking landscapes, lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, and pristine streams and lakes; all of which attract tourists from around the world.

Every corner of Kashmir is a tourist attraction, and there is hardly any place that cannot be considered as a tourist destination. It possesses immense potential for contributing to, engaging with, and promoting Kashmir at the national level.

In addition to the apple industry, the tourism industry can prove highly beneficial for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (JKUT) if it is promoted and upgraded as a tourist destination.

Within this industry, Kashmir holds tremendous potential to establish itself as a recognized tourism hub in this modern era of tourism growth. Furthermore, it can pave the way for peace and prosperity in the region.

Tourism involves all the activities that provide pleasure and enjoyment through travel and exploration. It encompasses all aspects of life, from transportation to local businesses and other social activities.

Travel and tourism are primary social activities that offer opportunities for the local population to elevate their standards of living by meeting people from other cultures and exchanging ideas.