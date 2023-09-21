Kashmir: The Scenic Paradise

Tourism plays a key role in the economy, contributing significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This sector can play a key role in the overall development of a region bestowed with natural beauty. The Kashmir valley is renowned as a tourism haven, making a substantial contribution to the national economy.
Often referred as the "paradise on earth" and considered a jewel in the nation's crown, this reputation is owed to its remarkable seasons, diverse weather patterns, breath-taking landscapes, lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, and pristine streams and lakes; all of which attract tourists from around the world.
Every corner of Kashmir is a tourist attraction, and there is hardly any place that cannot be considered as a tourist destination. It possesses immense potential for contributing to, engaging with, and promoting Kashmir at the national level.
In addition to the apple industry, the tourism industry can prove highly beneficial for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (JKUT) if it is promoted and upgraded as a tourist destination.
Within this industry, Kashmir holds tremendous potential to establish itself as a recognized tourism hub in this modern era of tourism growth. Furthermore, it can pave the way for peace and prosperity in the region.
Tourism involves all the activities that provide pleasure and enjoyment through travel and exploration. It encompasses all aspects of life, from transportation to local businesses and other social activities.
Travel and tourism are primary social activities that offer opportunities for the local population to elevate their standards of living by meeting people from other cultures and exchanging ideas.
Moreover, it plays a key role in fostering cross-cultural exchanges between different societies. It facilitates the learning of different languages, lifestyles, and traditions, providing opportunities to adopt and appreciate the qualities of different cultures.
Tourism also serves as a means of conserving the cultural heritage of the local area, which might otherwise be lost due to development. It provides an avenue for preserving local dance, art, craft, music, drama, clothing, and historical monuments.
Developing infrastructure in the tourism industry in Kashmir is not a bad idea for enhancing the GDP. It fulfils all the requirements of tourists. This beautiful land can be valuable for tourism in both winter and summer.
There are places, spots, destinations, and gardens that vary in their nature of beauty and enjoyment; and in Kashmir, we can find all such places where tourists of different preferences can be catered to. We need to provide them the basic facilities. Kashmir is plain, hilly, and mountainous, catering to all types of travellers and tourists.
In Kashmir, most of the places are health resorts. All these places can be developed for the purpose of attracting people who seek relaxation and peace of mind, which can be a means of relieving burdens and anxiety.
Apart from the popular destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, there are hundreds of health resorts that are yet to be explored and developed, and they could become famous and beneficial for the state's economy. The government only needs to invest in building roads, connectivity, and infrastructure to cater the visitors who prefer health resorts.
In addition to health resorts and tourist destinations, Kashmir has also been blessed with adventure travel, pilgrimage tourism, heritage tourism, leisure tourism, and ecotourism opportunities.
Places like the holy Amarnath Cave in Pahalgam, ShardaPeet, Peer kiGali in North Kashmir, and Baba Reshi Shrine in Gulmarg offer pilgrimage tourism experiences, showcasing the rich heritage of Kashmir, often referred to as the 'Reshi civilization.
Tourism is the best avenue for employment, not only for the educated but also for professionals. It caters to jobs ranging from security personnel ('Rakshwala') to airline staff, from street vendors to shopping mall employees.
Mass involvement is possible in the tourism industry in Kashmir, with 1.84 crore tourists visiting last year, engaging 50-60% of the population directly or indirectly in tourism.
The violence and unrest caused a loss of Rs. 16,000 crore in 2016. Not only did it result in economic losses, but the turmoil also had adverse effects on developmental projects, infrastructure, and the perception of Kashmir among tourists at the national and international levels.
Tourism thrives in an atmosphere of peace, and in times of conflict, tourism cannot flourish. Over the last few decades, the tourism industry in Kashmir has been adversely affected by the violence.
Over the past few years, we have experienced a period of peace and a significant increase in tourism. In just three years, there has been a massive surge, with over 1.2 corer tourists visiting in the month of March alone in 2022. According to records, this year has seen an unprecedented 1.23 crore tourists, marking the highest number in history.
These three years of peace and increased tourism have also led to the development and infrastructure improvement of new tourist destinations, especially those near the borders. More than 72 new tourist places have been identified and developed.
Previously, border tourism was affected by conflicts, but now it has transformed into thriving tourist hubs. For instance, this year, 35,000 tourists visited Gurez, and thousands explored the Bungus Valley, along with many other border tourist destinations that have become easily accessible and convenient for the general public.
All these efforts have not only generated substantial revenue and engagement but have also contributed to the development of these newly emerging border places and their unique cultures and traditions.
The tourism industry in Kashmir has been undergoing significant improvements by creating new accessible destinations for the public to enjoy.
Winter sports have gained tremendous enthusiasm and popularity in various districts of the valley. After years of violence, Kashmir is now attracting thousands of tourists, marking what can be considered the golden era of Kashmir tourism.
The breaking of a 72-year record signifies the positive message about Kashmir and the remarkable development and transformation that has taken place in the valley. The emergence of new tourist destinations has also witnessed active public engagement at various levels.
Additionally, a comprehensive Film Policy plan was launched to attract filmmakers for shooting in the region after decades of limited activity. Within just one year, 140 shooting permissions for films and web series have been issued, showcasing the growing interest in Kashmir as a filming location.
Efforts towards developing and promoting tourism in Kashmir have been initiated, but much more needs to be done.
Jammu and Kashmir is often referred to as a paradise in the world because of its scenic beauty and landscapes. Identified tourist places need to be integrated into the world tourism map.
Tourism travelogues need to be disseminated widely. Newly emerging tourist destinations must be well-developed, and roads, connectivity, and infrastructure should be organized.
Checks and balances on accommodations need to be observed, and facilities such as homestays should be made available for people visiting border areas. The tourism industry, coupled with the hospitality of Kashmiri culture (Kashmiryat), should be strengthened and globalized.