Kashmiri Burzha: Manuscripts from India and Central Asia

Kashmeri Burzha (birch bark) has served as the main source for the ancient Manuscripts of distant lands of India and Central Asia, Archaeologists have found number of such manuscripts which have been written on Bouj Pater, locally known as Burza pata which was supplied from Kashmir. Besides fulfilling the local manuscript needs, the locally found Burzha has also facilitated the materials for other lands too.

What is Burzha? it is a classical Kashmiri term which was used to refer paper like substance, in fact paper is also locally known as Kagaz, but the most popular term used to refer to paper has been Burzha.

Whenever my great grandfather required some paper sheet to write he would call me Beta, please fetch some burzha for me. In some cases when he would need some food item he would again call me; Son, bring a spoonful sugar but remember bring it in burzha.

Since I was a kid, had no understanding of this substance, but I was a bit familiar with the term. Whenever my great grandfather would ask for Burzha I could understand he is referring paper.