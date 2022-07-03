Kashmiri Pandits: Will they ever return to the valley?

Kota Rani of the Lohara dynasty was the last Hindu ruler of Kashmir. Her rule was followed by the embracement of Islam by the population of the valley; and Shah Mir dynasty ruled from 1339 – 1561.

Kashmir witnessed uncertainty in the next few decades till it became a part of the expanding Mughal Empire under Akbar and his descendants from 1586– 1751. Pandits were in general treated well till the time of Aurangzeb, who became punitive to them, and to Hindus in general. This was followed by the Afghan rule between 1752 to 1819.

This was the darkest period for Kashmiri Pandits who were tortured to death unless they converted to Islam and only 11 families survived the holocaust period living mostly in hiding.

It was at this juncture that 3 Pandits led by Birbal Dhar went to Lahore in the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and narrated their woes which prompted the Maharaja to send his forces to annexe Kashmir and came a stint of Sikh rule. This was followed by the British transferring the rule to Dogras under the treaty of Lahore and Maharaja Gulab Singh became the ruler.

The Dogra regime lasted till 1947 when Kashmir became a part of India although a part was captured by Pakistan. Pandits were a favoured section of the population of the valley during their regimen.

During the long years of Islamic rule in Kashmir many Pandits, who were well educated and economically sound, left the valley to different parts of India because of better job opportunities and also to escape the very rigid and un-predictable rulers.