Kashmiriyat wounded by terrorists

Kashmiri Collective Conscience is once again severely hurt by the brutal murder of PK Bhat, a youthful Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, by urchin and coward Kashmiri terrorists.

While expressing overwhelming condemnation, the civil society hit the streets to strongly protest against killings of innocent natives and blamed the separatist and radicalised leaders for having imposed the killers mindset on the vulnerable youth of Kashmir.

Consequently Kashmiris are killing the fellow innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. After all how long people have to live with mayhem and brutal murders by the radicalised terrorists.

If the safety and security of the Pandits is not ensured in Kashmir, the terrorists mindset will keep increasing their space. It is the Pandits – born of the soil and water of Kashmir along with the majority of peace loving Muslim who are the real bulwark against the radicalisation of Kashmir should be strengthened and empowered for revival of the plural rich Kashmiri ethos, say the Kashmiri thought leaders.

Kashmiri Pandits have an existential stake in the Valley. They have to be physically present on the soil of the Valley as living component and stakeholders, and day to day participants in the socio-economic, political, cultural and spiritual ethos of Kashmir valley.

Otherwise how will the present as well as future generations realise that Kashmir is the keystone of their heritage through millennia, finding mention even in the Indian oldest scriptures?

Kashmir was considered the abode of Saraswati, the highest seat of learning in India, and was also referred to as Sharda Peeth. So much so that students on graduating from Kashi would take four symbolic steps towards Kashmir, denoting their aspiration for higher learning. Almost the entire body of Sanskrit literature has its origins in Kashmir.

Rajatarangini, an authoritative historical tome on the royal lineage of Kashmir, written by Kalhana in the 12th century, outlines the greatness of King Lalitaditya, possibly the most powerful Indian emperor of all times, whose kingdom in the 8th century extended from the Caspian Sea in the north to the Kaveri basin in the south, and included Assam in the east.

How many Indians have even heard his name? How many of us know that Srinagar was established by Ashoka the Great? Mahayana Buddhism was spread across mid Asia, China and Japan by Kashmiri monks. Patanjali gifted his yog sutra to humanity and his Sarangadeva is considered the father of both Hindustani and Carnatic music.