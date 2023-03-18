Kashmir’s Crime Epidemic

Most people carry a romanticized notion of Kashmir. The symbol of overrated natural beauty that doesn’t go beyond the serene snow-laden mountains, sparkling streams, and lush green meadows. Alas, there is an ugly face behind this bewitching romantic fairy that once was!

But today, Kashmir is plagued by drugs, theft, burglary, and murders of beastly nature. The place, considered safe and sound, is now witnessing an unprecedented increase in crime, leaving people in a state of shock and despair. The psychological trauma, the economic losses, and the social breakdown are just too much to bear.

The gut-wrenching incident that rattled the valley recently was the chopping of a young woman into pieces in Budgam. The brutality and monstrosity of the act are beyond comprehension. The woman had been missing for a day before her remains were found.

This is an utterly disturbing incident, as there have been no such gruesome cases of violence against women in the valley so far. A Kashmiri male turning into such a demon, is quite a shocking revelation. The rate of crime in Kashmir is not only increasing but its very nature is also changing.