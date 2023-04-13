Kashmir’s descent into darkness

BY SUHAIL KHAN

Kashmir, known as the “Paradise on Earth,” is struggling with a rising drug problem that has led to an increase in crime and violence. The social fabric of the society has been negatively impacted, with many young men and women turning to drugs and pushing them into a life of crime. The crime rate in the Valley has shocked the community over the past six months, shedding light on the growing drug problem plaguing the area..

As per the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, there are nearly 10 lakh drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also as per the data, 108,000 males and 36,000 females were found using cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir, while 534,000 males and 8,000 females were found in the dragnet of opioids, and 168,000 males and 8,000 females were found using sedatives of different kinds.

Likewise, 127,000 males and 7,000 females were noticed using inhalants, and a large number of males and females were addicts of cocaine, amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), and hallucinogens in Jammu and Kashmir.

A recent study by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar, has revealed that J&K has surpassed Punjab in drug abuse cases. The figures shared by the Centre are from the health ministry’s 2018 national survey on substance use disorders, which was conducted across India, including the erstwhile state of J&K.