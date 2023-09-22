Kashmir’s hill stations getting choked with trash

When tourists visit Pahalgam, they take selfies near the apple trees that dot the landscape on the way to this beautiful tourist resort. Imagine what will happen if the beauty of this landscape is allowed to perish? There will be no reason for tourists to visit Kashmir.

More importantly, it will become well-nigh impossible for Kashmiris to live in Kashmir as plastic waste is choking our forests, streams , irrigation canals and wetlands.

The Govt of J&K’s data reveals that agriculture landholding in J&K has come down drastically. As per a report published on 10th agriculture census (2015–16) by the Financial Commissioner Revenue J&K, the total number of operational land holdings in Jammu & Kashmir was 14.16 lakh that operated on 8.42 lakh hectare of farmland.

This was 14.49 lakh holdings operating on 8.95 lakh hectare of land in the 9th agriculture census ( 2010–11). This indicates that that in a mere five-year period, J&K had witnessed a decrease of 2.27 % in the number of holdings and a decrease of 5.92 % in the operating area under agriculture. The average holding size in J&K during the 10th agriculture census (2015–16) stood at 0.59 hectare. This has come down further in the 2021–22.

As per the 2015–16 agriculture census, around 84 % of farmers in J&K were marginal farmers and 11.29 % , 4.10 % , 0.78 % and 0.04 % farmers had small, semi-medium, medium and large land holdings respectively. Pertinently the marginal farmers are those who have less than 1 hectare of land holdings, small farmers have 1–2 hectare of land holdings, semi-medium farmers have 2–4 hectare of land holdings, medium farmers have 4–10 hectare of land holdings, and large farmers have more than 10 hectare of land holdings.

In the 9th agriculture census, the average land holding in J&K was 0.62 hectare and between 2010–11 and 2015–16 agriculture censuses, there has been a decrease of 0.03 hectare of agriculture land holding.

The unofficial figures say that the agricultural land has shrunk further in the last five–six years and is now only around 0.5 hectare. If this downward spiral continues, I believe that in the next 25 to 30 years, 90 % of the rural population in J&K, especially in the Kashmir valley, will be landless. We will see only concrete structures on our agricultural land.

It will have serious consequences for our agriculture economy and tourism will be severely impacted as well. There will be more floods as our wetlands and lakes are choked and the built up concrete area doesn’t allow water to seep into the ground.