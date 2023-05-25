Kashmir’s message to the world

India has emphatically made its position on Jammu and Kashmir clear. It was, it is and it will continue to be an integral part of the nation and if there is any dispute, as a few odd countries are trying to make out, it is the annexation of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the unanimous Parliament Resolution of February 22, 1994.

The economically and politically crumbling rogue nation in the neighbourhood has exhausted all its resources in misleading the world and exploiting a fringe section of the Valley society on disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s inherent hate for India has made it to wage three full-fledged wars besides low cost proxy war in the Kashmir theatre. In the process, she lost East Pakistan in 1971 and is poised to dismember given political unrest in Baluchistan and the mainland.

The people of Kashmir have realised the ill effects of Pakistan misadventure and politico-terror campaigns of her stooges in the Valley, which is why they did not allow their passions to run high on the face of malicious campaigns orchestrated in the past few months with regard to holding of the G20 event. Islamabad’s Foreign Minister Billawal Bhutto attempted to create euphoria over the G20 Conclave but had to lick the dust.

Some Pak stooges in Kashmir also tried to create controversies with regard to hosting of the event in the Valley, and not in Jammu. Their double edged weapon of putting the two regions face to face and subtly highlighting the so-called disputed nature of the Valley turned out to be blunt.

The just concluded G20 meeting exposed the falsehood of the narrative being created over hosting of international events in the Valley. This also testified that much water has flown down the Jhelum since 1983 when anti-national elements tried to dig the pitch for one-day international cricket match between India and Australia at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in the heart of the Srinagar City. The then rulers and their newly found cohorts, together with Pakistani elements, failed to recreate 1983 in Kashmir.