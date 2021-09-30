Kashmir’s Missing Gender

Their low academic qualification makes them ineligible for white-collar jobs. For all of them the struggle usually starts from an early phase. Families reject transgender for fear of being shunned by society, and society scorns them because their families have turned them away. They don’t have the confidence to take part in the social and political decision making. The nature of their harassment include verbal abuse, assault, bullying, sexual violence etc. According to psychiatrist Dr Arshad Hussain, “Mental health is a serious concern in Kashmir. The transgender community succumbs to a variety of psychological issues like panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, suicidal tendencies.” They are also exposed to health related issues like STI (Sexually Transmitted infections) and HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) due to poor sanitation and lack of education.

In Kashmir when a hijra joins the transgender family, she goes through ‘dupteh traawun’, a traditional ceremony one must be a part of to be accepted as a benih (sister). Sether thaawun is another ritual one has to be initiated as a koor (daughter or chela) to the naien (grandmother or guru).

Transgender community in Kashmir usually make a living by matchmaking (Manzimyoer) and performing at weddings. Earlier people used to call them to dance and sing at marriage and they used to get good money as well. Eventually they got replaced by DJs. So, they have to resort to other means to make both ends meet. But the situation deteriorated after the abrogation of Article 370 and those are drying up because of ongoing pandemic. Some of the famous transgenders of Kashmir who have earned huge fame and recognition are singers like Reshma and Shaboo.

It can be concluded that there is an immense need to intervene at the individual, community and policy level to safeguard the rights of transgender. Considering the sizeable number of hijras, it is not possible to close our eyes to them and ignore their existence. Hijras require understanding and support of the government, health-care professionals, general public as well as their family members. We need to understand and accept that humans are diverse. People have the right to be what they are and what they want to be. For hijra people, the same holds true.