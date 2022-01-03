Kashmir's sense of humour and love for music

Ever since Kashmir fell victim to violence, mayhem, death and destruction over the last four decades, several aspects of life in Kashmir were severely hit. The situations tested the DNA of Kashmir society, whether living in Kashmir or outside the valley in a very subtle manner.

The society that has an urge to live and exist has necessarily to maintain a balance of things in its most difficult times. In this context, two aspects of the traditional life of Kashmir were also on target of annihilation.

In the earlier stages, both these aspects felt chocked due to prevailing circumstances, however, later on both of them struggled successfully to emerge again. These two well-established and conventional aspects of life in Kashmir valley are the sense of humour and love for music.