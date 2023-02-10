Kashmir's unexplored Veg Food!

Forest Food Festival

The idea of making traditional food from forest herbs and vegetables struck my mind in summer of 2015 when I accompanied Mr O P Sharma the then Additional Principal Chief Conservator Forests (APCCF) to Basant Wodder forests near Doodh Pathri in Budgam. We visited the area in connection with commemorating the World Environment Day on June 5th 2015. A group of students from a local private school and their teachers were also accompanying us. When Mr Sharma spoke about various forest herbs and edible green leafy vegetables like Hand, Krech, Obej, Pamb Haakh, Lissa , mushrooms , I suggested organising a small food festival wherein we can cook and serve the same leafy forest vegetables and mushrooms to people. The great thing about Mr O P Sharma is that he is very much familiar with the forest flora and fauna. In August 2015 O P Sharma was posted as Director Environment, Ecology & Remote Sensing J&K Govt and then decided to organise a forest food festival. Initially we decided to hold the event at Yusmarg to see if the programme could be held there, but due to some logistical issues. Finally we decided to organise this event in Srinagar at Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Rajbagh. On Oct 4th 2015 my dream came true and the first ever Forest Food Festival was organised at Srinagar by Department of Environment Ecology and Remote Sensing in association with Centre for Conservation of Culture and Heritage (CCCH) Kashmir and Institute of Hotel Management -IHM Srinagar. Faculty of IHM Srinagar especially Chef Yaseen prepared lots of dishes from forest herbs and mushrooms including other Kashmiri vegetables like Makai Halwa, Hand Paratha, Maval Cookies, Soi Soup etc. Before these dishes were prepared we had several brainstorming sessions at IHM about the food items , soups , desserts that could be prepared. OP Sharma , Nusrat Jahanara Chairperson Centre for Conservation of Culture and Heritage (CCCH) a small NGO working on promotion of forest and Kashmiri veg food , late Ramzan Khan Sahib from Gurez, Chef Yaseen including this author shared many ideas for a week or so. Ramzan sahib had brought lots of herbs from Gurez and he played a great role in holding that event. The then Forest Minister Bali Baghat inaugurated the festival. From 2015 to 2019 I kept writing on the subject and in July 2019 we again organised an event at Yusmarg with Mr O P Sharma. After that an event was held in Gurez also.