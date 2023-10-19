Kayal: He did his bit

BY SAHIL MANZOOR
Death is certain, as every soul has to taste it later or sooner. Life is good, life is pleasant, and life is full of happiness, but there are certain things that make it worse, cruel, and unhappy. During our period as an alive soul, from birth to death, we undergo several changes.
We have to face what we don’t like, but when there comes an untoward life, it teaches us itself how to deal with it, and as nature has bestowed on us, we can tolerate unpleasant happenings.
Death is never unpleasant, as this is the law of nature we have to undergo through this phase, and we hope the Almighty will reward us for the good deeds we have done in this small world and forget our sins. We hope! That is why we used to smile, even knowing this.
This world is very strange; sometimes it looks like it is meant for us, so we are enjoying every bit of it, and sometimes it looks like this world is very cruel, and it pricks and makes people cry.
In fact, life is an open book for everyone. Each chapter is explained with great experiments and examples, so it is up to you how much time you will take to understand it. People who get it early have more chances to revolutionise the world in a very positive and better way.
The world needs people who are visionary and never waste their time on unnecessary tasks. Whatever facility like technology, literature, etc. we are enjoying is because some great people have burned their blood and worked during nights for the betterment of the world and given a number of useful things for humanity. The reason is that we miss them and pray for their souls.
Being a poet is just a hobby, but most of us are getting attracted to it as it has a great and strange affection. Poetry is not everyone's cup of tea; it takes decades for the poet to reach some good heights.
Glulam Nabi Khayal Sahab, one of the most acclaimed and renowned poet, journalist, and essayist, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84 at his residence in Rawalpora, Srinagar. Khayal Sahab was born on March 4, 1939. Khayal Sahab has written about 30 books in different languages - Urdu, Kashmiri, and English.
Khayal Sahab was awarded the country’s prestigious award, Sahitya Akademy Award. This award is conferred on writers of the most outstanding books of literary merit published in any of the 22 languages of the 8th Schedule to the Indian Constitution, as well as in English and Rajasthani.
The departed soul has contributed his part for the country and set a good example for the coming generation. The government administration should keep his literature available in libraries and promote what Khayal Sahab contributed for the motherland.
May almighty Allah grant him Jannat. Ameen