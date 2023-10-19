Kayal: He did his bit

BY SAHIL MANZOOR

Death is certain, as every soul has to taste it later or sooner. Life is good, life is pleasant, and life is full of happiness, but there are certain things that make it worse, cruel, and unhappy. During our period as an alive soul, from birth to death, we undergo several changes.

We have to face what we don’t like, but when there comes an untoward life, it teaches us itself how to deal with it, and as nature has bestowed on us, we can tolerate unpleasant happenings.

Death is never unpleasant, as this is the law of nature we have to undergo through this phase, and we hope the Almighty will reward us for the good deeds we have done in this small world and forget our sins. We hope! That is why we used to smile, even knowing this.

This world is very strange; sometimes it looks like it is meant for us, so we are enjoying every bit of it, and sometimes it looks like this world is very cruel, and it pricks and makes people cry.

In fact, life is an open book for everyone. Each chapter is explained with great experiments and examples, so it is up to you how much time you will take to understand it. People who get it early have more chances to revolutionise the world in a very positive and better way.