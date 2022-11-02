Kejriwal: From Secularism to Hindutava!

What was behind his two emphatic electoral victories in Delhi? Even his close supporters and public at large believed that Mr Kejriwal became CM of Delhi and real cause behind such big victories was his clean and secular image.

In this backdrop his two latest observations make an interesting and disturbing, at the same time, study. First, he declared that if voted to power in Gujarat, the AAP government will bear the entire expenses of people who want to visit Ayodhya for Lord Ram’s darshan. Yes, it was repeat of a similar programme started by his government in Delhi but reiteration is a pointer towards drastic change in his political thinking.

This statement came in the midst of a row created by one of his cabinet colleagues in Delhi, Mr Rajendra Pal Gautam who purportedly denounced Hindu deities at a programme to oversee mass conversion to Buddhism. More interestingly, Mr Kejriwal went on to declare that the AAP will win the elections “because it is working for the people and for God”.

Was this invocation of Lord Ram’s name in a poll-bound and politically important state a counter to his Minister denouncing Hindu deities? It is unthinkable that the Minister went to the controversial event without Mr Kejriwal’s knowledge given the latter’s stronghold on his party and the government. The question then arises, did his Minister act to a plan to pave way for his leader to harp more vigorously on Hindutava agenda to counter the BJP in its Hindutava laboratory as Gujarat is known?

Yet, in the next leg of his electioneering he sprang another surprise by demanding that the Indian currency notes should have the images of the God and Goddess. He felt it will help fructify efforts to improve the economy. There are many leading economists, among others, who will take this suggestion with a pinch of salt. And rightly too.

Politicians, particularly in the context of elections, can justify everything and Mr Kejriwal seems to be no exception. “I got a strong feeling while offering prayers during Diwali that if the Indian currency notes have these images, it will help fructify efforts to improve the economy.” He tried to justify his poll-mode suggestion but at the same time added a balancing foot-note: “I am not saying that this alone will improve the economy... many other efforts need to be undertaken... but those [efforts] will materialise if we have the blessings of gods and goddesses.”

Mr Kejriwal’s shift from a secular to pro-Hindutava agenda has added a new dimension to Gujarat elections and could be showcased even in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections currently underway despite AAP keeping a low profile since his greater focus is on Gujarat. How will it unfold in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir where assembly elections are likely to be held early next year? This is a significant question given the heterogeneous voter character of the UT and AAP hoping to do well there.

It brings one to the main question if the Hindutava agenda will help Mr Kejriwal to break Modi-Shah core support base in Gujarat? It will be naïve to think that the hardcore and committed voters will bite the bait and suddenly shift to a new camp. It can to some extent allure the fence sitters and those cut-up with BJP government’s functioning.

The other important question which the political pundits and poll observers are either ignoring or paying little attention to is that how will this war over Hindu voters between BJP and AAP impact the chances of the third player the Congress? Who will be benefitted if AAP is able to wean away even a section of BJP’s core?

In this context Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi’s recent observation made at a party conference in Gujarat cautioning the rank and file to remain vigilant against silent campaign undertaken by the Congress, cannot be lightly dismissed.