Khalaq & Amr

There are subtle shades of creation elucidated in Holy Verses of Al-Quran, wherein it is laid down that the physical form of man was created out of congealed blood:

‘’Proclaim (or Read) in the name of thy Lord and Cherisher, Who created---Created man out of (mere) clot of congealed blood’’ (96:1, 2)

Further in the supreme art of creation man was created into toil and struggle: