Khraav : Lost into oblivion

Khraav is a type of traditional wooden footwear which was primarily used by people to protect their feet from snow. Due to poverty and unavailability of modern footwear, people in good old days, especially in rural areas, would wear this footwear to cope up with harsh winter season. T

hey called it Khorban in local parlance, which meant footwear. Unlike Pulhoer (traditional straw-woven footwear), Khraav is quite different and was particularly worn in snowy season.

However, in the present times, this traditional footwear is hardly seen anywhere, not even in the museums. The modern generation will be completely bewildered if they come across this customary footwear. But in the days gone by, it was the only winter shoes which people would afford to wear.