Kishanganga river and the adjoining tourist spots - Part 2

Gurez Valley : The Kishanganga River is the lifeblood of Gurez Valley, its turquoise waters meandering through the valley and offering ample opportunities for relaxation and adventure. The river is home to a variety of fish species, making it a popular spot for trout fishing. Visitors can hire local guides to explore the river and its surroundings, and even indulge in some thrilling white-water rafting experiences. Gurez is another mesmerizing area that the Kishanganga River traverses. This valley offers an enchanting blend of unspoiled natural beauty and unique cultural heritage. Gurez is located in the high Himalayas, about 86 kilometres from Bandipore town and 123 kilometres from Srinagar city, in northern Kashmir. At about 8,000 ft above sea level, the valley is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Razdan Pass connects this valley with Kashmir .The people of Gurez valley are ethnic Dards (Shins). They have the same styles of dress and culture as their kinsmen in Pakistan held Gilgit-Baltistan. Once part of ancient Dardistan, the valley of Gurez falls along the ancient Silk Route which connected the Kashmir Valley with Gilgit. In village Kanzalwan, the last Council of Buddhism is believed to have been held. Just a few miles away in Neelum Valley is Sharda Peeth named after the goddess of wisdom Saraswati. It was an ancient centre of learning established in 273 BC, even before the Takshila and Nalanda universities. Gurez’s most formidable peak is Habba Khatoon. This pyramid-shaped peak was named after the Kashmiri poet Habba Khatoon. Before the partition of Kashmir, Gurez was a destination for foreign tourists such as Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who is known to have visited the valley some time before he became the US president.
Bagtoor Izmarg: The area is part of Gurez Valley where from Kishenganga river makes its entry into Neelum Valley. Here Kheshanganga cross the LOC and forms the name Neelum. The last village from our side is called as Tarabal and the first village of POK is known as Taobat. Whole Bagtoor areas is as beautiful as rest of the Gurez valley.
Keran : Once part of princely state Jammu and Kashmir , Keran valley got divided into two parts leaving thousands of souls separated from each other. Keran is a beautiful border area with the Kishenganga (Neelum) flowing through it, which acts as line of control between Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir. On the other side of Kishanganga River is Neelum Valley of Pakistan Administered Kashmir and the village located to the opposite side is also called Keran, 93 kilometres from Muzaffarabad. Keran is home to many beauties like streams, springs, river, mountains , dense forests including walnut tress and to a variety of Wildlife. 40 kms (approximately) towards west from District headquarter Kupwara Keran wears a majestic view. To reach to the valley one has to Pass through the Firkiyan Gali (Altitude 9634 ft ) . On the way to Keran at Firkiyan top the 360 degree view of surroundings is mesmerising and enchanting beauty produces goosebumps. The wooden architecture and style of construction of the house is still standing tall all across the Keran . These precious wooden houses needs to be preserved and protected and need to be promoted as heritage sites. Many wooden houses existing in Keran have been left behind by their owners who shifted to the Pakistan during the period of Partition and wars.
Any non-resident traveller, wishing to visit the border areas of Keran, Karnah, and Machil has to obtain permission from District Magistrate Kupwara which is very easy as the interested person need not to visit personally any office but to have to get it through online mode. A non-resident travel can access the portal at http://epass.kupwara.co.in. and register himself/herself. Along with few governments owned rest houses, there are home stay facilities available for the tourists. Camping tents are also available along with all basic facilities.
Teetwal and the LOC Bridge: Teetwal, a quaint little hamlet situated on the banks of the Kishanganga river near the Line of Control has a long and rich history. Located in the Kupwara district just at the distance of 14 kilometres from Tangdhar, the area was once a vibrant trade hub along the Silk Road. Traders would rest in Teetwal before crossing the Himalayas, bringing goods from Central Asia and China. In 1846, Teetwal came under the control of the Dogra dynasty. But when India gained independence from Britain in 1947, Teetwal found itself divided between India and Pakistan. This division severely damaged its economy and historical heritage. At the heart of Teetwal's divided identity lies the iconic Teetwal crossing bridge. This bridge, originally constructed in 1931 by the British, spans the Kishanganga River. It served as a vital link between the two parts of the village, allowing for the movement of people, goods, and ideas. However, since 2018, the Teetwal crossing bridge has remained closed due to increased tensions between India and Pakistan. The bridge, once a symbol of connection and unity, now stands as a stark reminder of the physical and emotional barriers that divide families and communities.
The white colour line drawn in the middle of the bridge acts as a line of control. This bridge has emerged as the most attractive spot in Teetwal. Armies of both the exchange sweets here on the occasion of festivals. Additionally, a temple has been rebuilt at Teetwal, which in ancient times was serving as a base camp for pilgrims en route to the Sharda Peeth in POK. The area beyond the LoC bridge in Teetwal is breath-taking, with snow-capped mountains and dense forests but unfortunately the line of control cant allow you to go there.
Conclusion: The Kishanganga River, with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and religious significance, is a fascinating subject of study. The river's journey showcases the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the Kashmir region. Let us also strive to preserve and protect this valuable gift of nature for future generations. It is essential for both countries to work together to ensure the sustainable and equitable management of the Kishanganga River for the benefit of the people and the environment.
Author is known to have contributed immensely towards the border tourism in North Kashmir.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.