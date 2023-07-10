Kishanganga river and the adjoining tourist spots - Part 2

Bagtoor Izmarg: The area is part of Gurez Valley where from Kishenganga river makes its entry into Neelum Valley. Here Kheshanganga cross the LOC and forms the name Neelum. The last village from our side is called as Tarabal and the first village of POK is known as Taobat. Whole Bagtoor areas is as beautiful as rest of the Gurez valley.

Keran : Once part of princely state Jammu and Kashmir , Keran valley got divided into two parts leaving thousands of souls separated from each other. Keran is a beautiful border area with the Kishenganga (Neelum) flowing through it, which acts as line of control between Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir. On the other side of Kishanganga River is Neelum Valley of Pakistan Administered Kashmir and the village located to the opposite side is also called Keran, 93 kilometres from Muzaffarabad. Keran is home to many beauties like streams, springs, river, mountains , dense forests including walnut tress and to a variety of Wildlife. 40 kms (approximately) towards west from District headquarter Kupwara Keran wears a majestic view. To reach to the valley one has to Pass through the Firkiyan Gali (Altitude 9634 ft ) . On the way to Keran at Firkiyan top the 360 degree view of surroundings is mesmerising and enchanting beauty produces goosebumps. The wooden architecture and style of construction of the house is still standing tall all across the Keran . These precious wooden houses needs to be preserved and protected and need to be promoted as heritage sites. Many wooden houses existing in Keran have been left behind by their owners who shifted to the Pakistan during the period of Partition and wars.

Any non-resident traveller, wishing to visit the border areas of Keran, Karnah, and Machil has to obtain permission from District Magistrate Kupwara which is very easy as the interested person need not to visit personally any office but to have to get it through online mode. A non-resident travel can access the portal at http://epass.kupwara.co.in. and register himself/herself. Along with few governments owned rest houses, there are home stay facilities available for the tourists. Camping tents are also available along with all basic facilities.