Kishtwar Mishaps

Three mishaps occurred on three different days in Kishtwar district recently, killing 14 persons and injuring several others.
Seven labourers were killed and two others injured when a vehicle carrying them to an under construction dam site in Dachan tehsil fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred at a remote village, Dangdooru.
Four members of a family including three females were killed when a tree fell on their tent at Keshwan area. Three visually impaired brothers died while two other members of their family were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rains at Ajnna village.
People from different walks of life including political leaders and those in the government expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the mishaps. The leaders also demanded relief to the next of kins of the deceased.
While the local authorities said some immediate relief was provided to the affected families, there is a need to provide adequate relief to them. The bereaved families need a helping hand at this hour of grief and loss. Mishaps do occur but prevention of such incidents can save lives.
Major road accidents have been occurring in Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts for last several years. Large number of people have died in such mishaps. There is no end to such accidents, which keep on occurring frequently.
There is a need to put a break on such incidents. Proper investigations should be conducted as to why such accidents do keep on occurring and all preventive measures must be taken.
Mostly such mishaps are said to be occurring due to rash driving or due to bad condition of roads. The traffic police authorities must strictly enforce traffic safety rules in the districts and punish those, indulging in violation of rules. This can act as a deterrent.
If the drivers are allowed to float traffic norms, such accidents would continue to occur. Secondly if the condition of roads is bad, it too needs to be taken care of.
Immediate repairs should be done so that those driving on the roads do not face any serious problems; problems that lead to accidents. Attention needs to be employed to prevent these road accidents.