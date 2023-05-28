Kishtwar Mishaps

Three mishaps occurred on three different days in Kishtwar district recently, killing 14 persons and injuring several others.

Seven labourers were killed and two others injured when a vehicle carrying them to an under construction dam site in Dachan tehsil fell into a deep gorge. The accident occurred at a remote village, Dangdooru.

Four members of a family including three females were killed when a tree fell on their tent at Keshwan area. Three visually impaired brothers died while two other members of their family were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rains at Ajnna village.