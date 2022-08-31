Kishtwar Road Accident

There is no end to major road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. This time the mishap in Kishtwar claimed eight lives. According to officials the accident occurred when the driver of a cab lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge. While reports of such accidents keep on coming from different parts of J&K, but it is seen that those occur particularly in Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts from time to time.

There is a general view that road accidents occur due to negligence of drivers and investigations in the cases also establish it.