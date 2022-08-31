Kishtwar Road Accident

There is no end to major road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. This time the mishap in Kishtwar claimed eight lives. According to officials the accident occurred when the driver of a cab lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.
The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge. While reports of such accidents keep on coming from different parts of J&K, but it is seen that those occur particularly in Kishtwar, Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts from time to time.
There is a general view that road accidents occur due to negligence of drivers and investigations in the cases also establish it.
It is a cause of growing concern that more drivers are becoming careless, violating the traffic rules and thus leading to accidents. But the concerned authorities have to take strict measures for avoiding the occurrence of mishaps, and consequent deaths. Their role should not remain limited only to taking the injured to hospital and going for routine investigation in the cases.
Long term and short term strategies have to be worked out and implemented so that the tragedies do not occur and people do not die in accidents. If the condition of roads is bad, it should be brought into the notice of department dealing with it.
Driving on blind curves should be made easy for drivers with necessary work on the spot. If required, speed breakers should be placed at appropriate places.
And more importantly, there should be strict action against violators of traffic rules. Awareness programmes involving various sections of society should be held frequently, where importance of following the rules is highlighted and those unaware must be informed and educated about rules. Those intending to learn driving must completely know the rules first then go for the driving.
Those learning the driving must have a learning license and should drive under the watchful eyes of a person, holding a driving license. Those not having the driving license must not be allowed to drive. Over-speeding and wrong over-taking of other vehicles usually lead to accidents.
Officials say these two reason are mainly responsible for major road accidents particularly at curves, where the drivers lose control of vehicles. Those driving on roads must realise that their lives as also the lives of others, travelling in their vehicles or in other vehicles, or pedestrians are precious.
Any death on road is a tragedy for a family and it shatters the family. These deaths are avoidable. Patience is the key, and that driving is not racing. Time is precious but it is not more precious than a human life.
The concerned officials must also deal with increasing number of accidents in an effective way and take all measures, which can make driving and travel safe.