Know the disease

BY DR. BASHIR AHMAD SANAIE and DR. SAJAD AHMAD TAK

21ST of September is celebrated as World Alzheimer’s Day every year, and the theme for this year (2022) is know Dementia, know Alzheimer’s.

In 1906 Alois Alzheimer, a German psychiatrist, reported a case of a woman in her 50s with paranoia and memory loss. This was the first reported case of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and the disease got its name as Alzheimer’s disease.

AD is the Neurodegenerative disorder and it is the leading cause of dementia worldwide. There are an estimated 10 million new cases of dementia each year worldwide, implying one new case every 3.2 seconds (WHO, 2019.).

It is estimated that 5.3 million people above the age of 60 have dementia in India in 2020 .It equals to, one in 27 people above the age of 60 in India, has dementia.

In India the incidence rates per 1000 person‑years for AD was 11.67 % for those aged ≥55 years and higher (15.54%) for those aged ≥65 years. According to the Alzheimer’s Association in 2018, 5.7 million Americans have AD dementia (2018) which represents 70% of dementia in the United States. The prevalence of Alzheimer dementia increases with age from 3% of people between the ages of 65 and 74 to 32% of people age 85 and older.