Know the disease

World Diabetes Day every year is celebrated on 14th November, on the birth date of Sir Frederick Banting who discovered insulin along with his team in 1922. This year’s theme of world diabetes day is “access to diabetes care and education to protect tomorrow.” Therefore, it is important for general population and people with diabetes in particular to know more about diabetes. The following is an attempt to disseminate some education regarding diabetes.

When should we suspect diabetes?

Most of the times diabetes may have no symptoms. Symptoms appear if blood glucose increases markedly. The main symptoms because of very high blood glucose are excessive thirst, excessive urination, increased appetite and weight loss. Sometimes passage of urine during night may be a clue to diagnosis. Other symptoms, which may be related to high blood glucose, include blurring of vision (because of glucose induced temporary changes in focal length of lens). Impaired hearing and non-healing of wounds or infections. Sometimes if blood glucose increases markedly, person may become unconscious.

How is diabetes diagnosed?

Diabetes is diagnosed by documenting high glucose concentration in blood. In an asymptomatic individual, overnight fasting (at-least 10 hours overnight fast) should be more than 126 mgs/dl to diagnose. This level of high blood glucose has to be documented at least twice. However, if a person has symptoms as described above, random blood glucose of more than 200 mgs/dl also makes a diagnosis of diabetes; in such a situation a repeat test is not required for diagnosis. Once diabetes is diagnosed both doctor and the patient would like to know as to how long the diabetes in there. To answer the question, another test called HBA1c estimation is required. HBA1c level of >6.5% means diabetes of at least three months duration. Presence of glucose in urine may not mean diabetes.