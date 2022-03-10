Know the health of your kidneys

The healthcare worker: Another barrier to overcome in order to ensure greater awareness is a more focused education of physicians, as they are the paramedical staff and nursing personnel who are incharge of such patients.

The public health policy makers: CKD is a global, public health threat which unfortunately is typically low on government health agendas with more concentration on four main diseases – cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease. CKD needs to be added to this list sooner than later.

This knowledge gap is hampering the fight against kidney disease, and increasing the inherent associated mortality. This has been taken care to a large extent in the urban areas and the present educated population but it still is there in the rural areas and the uneducated lot. We need to involve patients not only in their proper and best management but also keep them as part in research, policy as well as in practice.

For patients to be more content, engaged and constructive with regard to their treatment, and thereby improving clinical outcomes, they need to feel that their symptoms are effectively managed and to be actively motivated to become participants in their treatment. Ensuring their participation is important for both patients and their care-givers, contrary to feeling left alone and constrained by the current approach to treating kidney disease.