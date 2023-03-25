Know Your Bank

Global banking crisis is refusing to die. More and more banks are being engulfed by this wave of crisis. However, analysts believe that the crisis is not going to cause disruption in the Indian banking industry as the deposit structure of the Indian banks is totally different from the banks that faced run on the deposits in the us.

Here the deposit-holding pattern in Indian banks merits a mention. Analytical reports reveal that 60 percent of deposits of banks are held by households, which are sticky in nature.

These households do not move quickly to other investment options and take a considerable amount of time to shift their savings from banks to some other investment avenue. Reports also reveal that on the asset side, 60 per cent are held in the form of loans. While 25 per cent of the assets are parked in other investment avenues.

Basically, in the last couple of years all is not going well with the banking industry. In the Indian banking industry, it was in March 2020 the moratorium on Yes Bank shook the confidence of depositors across all banks in the country.

The finance minister and the governor of the Reserve Bank of India were forced to reach out to the general public through media to allay the fears of the depositors.

If we look at the problems forcing merger of banks and putting a moratorium on deposits of a failed bank such as PMC Bank & Yes Bank, various problems including issues of divergence, non-disclosures, mounting bad loans, inadequate capital, inability to augment capital, etc. were quoted by the authorities to justify the act.

These problems didn’t crop up in a day, week or a month. How such lapses have missed the sensors of the regulator? If audit reports had pointed out such lapses, why were they ignored till a debacle happened?

Historically speaking, bank failure is not something new in the country. A Moneylife report states that since independence the country has had to deal with a whopping 701 bank failures, 37 of them having occurred after nationalization. Like any epidemic, the virus causing the failure of banks appears after every couple of years.The occurrence of bank failures is genuinely instilling fear of losing the head earned money among the depositors. However, the banks provide deposit insurance facility to its depositors to the tune of Rs.5 lakhs and that is free of cost as the insurance premium is borne by the banks. The onus also rests on the bank customers also as they have to be financially literate to understand the health of the bank in which they are depositing their savings. Yes, I am talking about Know Your Bank (KYB).