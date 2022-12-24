Know your digital rupee

Integration of technology is progressing at a faster pace and its revolutionary adoption in the world of banking is amazing. Today most of the banking transactions of any volume or nature are done through digital mode without the physical interaction of customers and the banks. In fact, the banking services are available in real time, courtesy the power of technology.

Precisely, digital banking is now the order of the day. In this digital revolution, it is the cash which is fast losing the tagline - cash is the king. The volume of digital transactions done in online mode is gaining traction and recording new highs every day. The strength of the digital transactions lies in retail transactions where even a street vendor prefers small financial transactions in online mode.

India’s payment system witnessed dramatic developments when Covid-19 pandemic compelled to bank upon digital mode of financial transactions. During the last two years of pandemic, millions of consumers first time boarded the digital payment system and are mostly banking upon the digital mode for their routine financial transactions.

In this ongoing revolution of digital transactions, the concept of digital currency saw light of the day. even as the concept of having a central bank digital currency was conceived many years back, the necessary push to realize the dream of having digital currency was lacking till the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us know well how the pandemic changed the way of life and forced the businesses, especially the banks world over, to go digital in their operations in a dynamic way.

Let us have a look at the introduction of the central banking digital currency (CBDC). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently launched the first pilot of retail digital Rupee within a closed group comprising participating customers and merchants. The digital rupee is in the form of a digital token representing legal tender.

Currently, the apex bank is testing the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real-time. It is expected to be used for payments and transactions once the pilot projects are run successfully.

Meanwhile, the launch of the digital rupee (e-rupee) has created a buzz and everyone seems to be curious to know at least its mechanism of usage. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the launch of the first retail digital Rupee pilot on December 1, 2022.