Know your service charges

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is yet to end, forced the banking institutions to improve their capabilities on the technology front without wasting time. In pre-Covid times, banking operations observed a sea change and integration of technology into the core banking operations helped the banks to provide a series of technology driven services to their customers, anywhere and anytime. However, despite facilities of online transaction platforms in place, the banks were not active enough to guide their customers to board the online platform for conducting digital transactions.

Even as demonetization of high value notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 in November 2014 provided a push to the digital transactions, it was the Covid-19 induced pandemic which promoted the online transactions to unimaginable heights just within a span of two years. In order to meet the growing expectations of their customers, the banks have been making huge investments in upgrading their technology platform and the situation has created a pivotal role for Fintech companies to lend technology support to the banks and financial institutions. However, the good thing is that customers are gladly taking the route of digital facilities without any fear to conduct various day to day financial transactions.

Precisely, the pandemic, on the opportunities side, has been leading to mass migration of people to digital transactions and today we witness huge utilization of services like internet banking, mobile banking, swift transfer of funds anywhere in the world, credit cards, debit cards etc. on large scale. As banks are continuously engaged either in upgrading or adopting new technology solutions for the convenience of their customers, the service charges or transaction fees are unavoidable and to be paid by the customers.

One main thing needs to be clear to all that digital services are not free and customers have to pay for availing these online services after breaching a threshold limit of free transactions. Of course, such charges/fees have to be reasonable in line with the facilities a bank customer is availing. It is also a fact that for quite some time now, bank customers have been vomiting anger on social media against such service charges/ transaction fees.

So, here it makes sense to make you aware about some bank charges that all of you should know about. Notably, in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions, all banks have kept their service charges schedule available for the general public on their websites.