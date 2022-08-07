Know Your Valley

The drive takes you past the conifer trees to Sarkuli. This village, famous for walnuts is surrounded by Nunwani and Jhakadnaka. This is the last village of the plains of the valley. It leads to a hilly road with valleys on one side and hills on the other till it reaches dense pine forests and emerges at a Ziarat Peer Baba close to an army camp.

Finally, the winding road with macadam coating changes to rough cement tiles to prevent skidding of vehicles during winter days reaches Zamindar Gali. It is popularly known as the Z gali and is at an altitude of 3150 metres (10,334 feet). All the vehicles have to stop here for recording of entry details with the army authorities.

The Commandant of the Army of the Brigadier rank stays here in a campus approachable from the Z Gali check point. On a clear day from the hill top one can get a panoramic view of the valley and peep into spots like Gulmarg, Liddar valley, Yus Marg etc.

The road then leads to a valley, the Machil. It is a gateway to 15 villages. Some of the important ones are: Har Duing, Chuint Wari, Dudi, Dab Bal, Misri Behak, Push Wari, and Sever Thendi Pora. All these names have meanings in Kashmiri language.

Har Duing, means a variety of colourful flowers in spring, Chuint Wari means village with apple orchards, Dab Bal is shaped like a Verandah (dub) over a rock (Pal), Dudi village with lot of cattle producing milk in abundance. Misri Behak, is after a gujjar who had come from Gurez and settled there. His name was Misri.