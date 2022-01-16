Koshur Kagaz: The lost industry

If you require a single leaf of handmade paper, you will get it from anywhere, but not at least in Jammu and Kashmir. In fact it is not nowadays manufactured anywhere in this land.

You will find the leaves of handmade paper in Rajasthan and Karnataka, but nowhere in Kashmir where once it was manufactured in bulk and exported to other places.

You will definitely find the written samples of Kashmiri hand in the museums and manuscript collections of other states of India, Pakistan and China. You will come across the handwritten manuscripts and paintings of Kashmiri handmade paper even in European royal museums and libraries.