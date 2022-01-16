KPC: It’s an institution – period

For past some days Kashmir Press Club is in news, but sadly not for any good reasons; to put the whole thing in more than a mild way.
The details of what has happened are already know to all, so there is no need to carry a microscope to the site.
It is time to take a long shot, and reaffirm some of the eternal lessons that if forgotten can damage the case of those who genuinely wish this institution to be run on the bases of ethics, law and professional imperatives.
It was not many years ago that the Kashmir Press Club witnessed its birth on the premises that is now a site of ugly. The journalistic fraternity celebrated the occasion, and someone put it brilliantly that journalism in Kashmir got an address.
That way it was a house-warming for this profession in Kashmir. After some time elections for the Club were held and by the exercise of vote members of this Club chose a body to run the affairs of KPC.
All this seems like yesterday. But unfortunately things have come to a pass that saddens us all. The question now in front of those who belong to this fraternity, and genuinely want this institution to flourish on professional grounds, is to salvage the institution from a crisis that can turn into a fatal rot.
Any future course of action should be guided by three broad principles: civility, legality, and constitutionality. KPC is an institution and it should be viewed as one.
The idea of institution is rooted in the grounds of collectivity, rules, and transparency. KPC, in the first instance belongs to the journalistic fraternity of Kashmir.
Then it has a legal, statutory, and systemic connect with the institutions of governance. Further, it has an organic relationship with all the institutions that work within the values of this society, and the laws of this state.
It even shares a relationship with the similar bodies that exist in the country. As an institution it is not owned by any individual, or any group, or any vested interest.
It must be viewed as above any political preferences, hence kept away from all politicking. Anyone can have a view on what is happening right now, but those who want to take the case of KPC forward, should remain equidistant from all.
Remaining glued to the ideals of civility, working within the limits of law, and following the constitutional guidelines, taking a legal recourse is the way forward.
We must internalise the fact that it is an institution, and institutions are above persons, way above political wrangling, and light years away from any petty and partisan interests.
Let journalism in Kashmir grow in its professional worth, and let the Club wade through this crisis gracefully.