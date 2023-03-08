Kupwara’s waterfront

Waterfront alongside the Lolab Kul is an extended location. It gives a reposeful and accommodative space for water sports like water aerobics, boating, paddling, rafting and swimming. Concerning the development of water sports across the waterfront, DC Kupwara, Sagar Doifode, is showcasing his passion the way a proactive administrator ought to. The administration has developed a site near Lolab for water paddling: a water sport of its first kind in the entire state. Before changing the site into a sports spot, locals were doing illegal excavation for construction materials. The illegal practice was a threat to the local environmental ecology.

Changing the excavating spot into a sports site, the district administration transformed ugliness into beauty. A visionary step changing a hazard into economy and ugliness to beauty needs tons of applause.

Peace is not such a thing as can happen to appear in any region overnight or by magic. It comes into existence by a vision and by tireless effort. The natural outcome of peace is prosperity. Thus prosperity is not of independent existence. As dawn owes its existence to the sun, so development owes to peace.

In the valleys of Kayrun, Lolab, Macchil and Bungas; and across the waterfronts of Kishan Ganga, Batamouji, and Kehmeel, there are abundant potential for water sports and tourism. Given the fact that the district is a border area sharing a border with POK from three sides and is vulnerable to infiltration. So establishing tourism spots and water sports along the waterfronts in the district are the strategic moves to political fence the infiltration.

Besides saving the water bodies: a life in itself, under Mission Amrit Sarovar, the district administration, headed by Sagar, the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, putting every endeavour to explore the tourism potential of the entire district and simultaneously finding ways to engage youth in the sports.