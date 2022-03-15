KU’s admission of error

University of Kashmir is the premier educational institute of the valley, and its contribution to all the sectors of our life has been immense.
Even when the universities elsewhere have taken a leap, and the global standards have gone way up than could have been envisage sometime back, this university is still managing itself well.
Within its own limits this university is trying to add new courses, and take the support of technology to streamline various processes.
People might have different views on how this university is performing, and how it is being managed by the people at the helm, but one thing stands known to all; the admissions to various courses would seamlessly happen on the basis of merit.
For last many decades we have hardly seen any complaints, if any, on that count.
But unfortunately the news about the admission to academic session 2021 has created an unpleasant atmosphere around the whole process of admissions. Since the formalities are these days totally IT dependant, the need to have a foolproof system is a must.
Any small error on this count can turn into a big problem. Unlike humans, if there is an error in the IT enabled processes the magnitude of mishap is far bigger.
That is why we have many students getting admitted to 2021 session who were otherwise ineligible. Now that the problem has surfaced up, KU is in a bind.
Though the concerned heads of departments and directors of satellite campuses have been asked to submit the details, and consider the matter as urgent, it’s is not so easy to undo the damage.
As per rule none of the candidates with less than 24 credits in core courses can get admission, and that way if by error someone sneaks in, the admission can not be considered valid.
But the problem now is that the students who by system error have got the admission have fulfilled all the formalities, and have almost completed one semester.
Now whatever decision, after due consultation and enquiry into the matter, is taken, the university authorities should look at it through a long term prism.
The first thing to do is to restore credibility to the process of admissions. So whatever it takes, whoever is found guilty in this case, and whoever gets affected, the focus should only be on rescuing the image of the university by upholding the case of merit.
Nothing should be allowed to supersede merit when it comes to admissions to various course. Any compromises on this would damage the credibility of the university.
This is a test case, and the university authorities should act very wisely, and in the larger interest of systems and processes that finally run a premier institution like a university.