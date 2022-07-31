Lack of basic amenities

Those traveling on the road are complaining of non-availability of washrooms, eateries and other utility services. The communication facility is lost for a long distance after crossing the Heerpora village from the Shopian district side.

Lack of basic facilities discourages people to travel on the road and they continue to prefer Srinagar-Jammu highway.

If the same situation continues, the very objective of constructing this historical road will get lost and the avoidable vehicular traffic burden on Srinagar-Jammu national highway cannot get reduced.

The frequent traffic jamming and landslides during rains keeps on hampering the vehicular traffic movement on the National Highway.