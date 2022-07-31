Lack of basic amenities

After making Mughal Road operational in 2012, the successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir did not bother to provide the basic amenities along the road.
The same approach continues even now. Being projected as an alternative to Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road could not get the required attention as far as providing the facilities is concerned.
Those traveling on the road are complaining of non-availability of washrooms, eateries and other utility services. The communication facility is lost for a long distance after crossing the Heerpora village from the Shopian district side.
Lack of basic facilities discourages people to travel on the road and they continue to prefer Srinagar-Jammu highway.
If the same situation continues, the very objective of constructing this historical road will get lost and the avoidable vehicular traffic burden on Srinagar-Jammu national highway cannot get reduced.
The frequent traffic jamming and landslides during rains keeps on hampering the vehicular traffic movement on the National Highway.
It was being hoped that the Mughal Road will truly serve as an alternative route. It surely can do so to a large extent if the authorities take practical steps in this direction. At one point of time, completion of Mughal Road seemed very difficult because of the hurdles at that time.
The completion of the road got delayed several times due to various reasons. Finally, it became a reality and the road was made operational.
Lot of people showed enthusiasm initially in travelling on Mughal Road because of the comparatively shorter distance, lesser traffic jamming ,and the breathtaking scenic beauty along the road.
The people in Shopian and Pulwama districts were also expecting good business due to rush on the Mughal Road.
But lack of facilities kept on discouraging people to travel on the road. It is the duty of authorities to seriously look into the matter and take swift action.
If they continue to show indifferent attitude, the very purpose of constructing the road will get defeated and the responsibility will lie on the authorities.
They must shun their callous approach and take steps to provide amenities and other facilities demanded by people.
Every effort should be made to encourage more and more people to travel on this road.