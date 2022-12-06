Lack of heating arrangement in colleges

There are no heating arrangements available for the college students in the classrooms. The scenario is same in almost all the colleges in Srinagar city and rest of Kashmir. As the cold is increasing, the students are made to suffer.

Reports indicate that the scene is similar in the classrooms of various universities in Kashmir also. If the classes have to continue, the college and universities must immediately make heating arrangements.

According to college authorities till last year the classes used to close in mid November for the examinations and that there was no need for the heating arrangements in classrooms after that.