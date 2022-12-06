Lack of heating arrangement in colleges

There are no heating arrangements available for the college students in the classrooms. The scenario is same in almost all the colleges in Srinagar city and rest of Kashmir. As the cold is increasing, the students are made to suffer.
Reports indicate that the scene is similar in the classrooms of various universities in Kashmir also. If the classes have to continue, the college and universities must immediately make heating arrangements.
According to college authorities till last year the classes used to close in mid November for the examinations and that there was no need for the heating arrangements in classrooms after that.
During the examinations the heating arrangements were being made in examination centres out of the examination fund. As this year the academic session was shifted from November-December to March-April the classes will continue till winter break and examinations will be held in March-April.
There is no word yet when the winter vacations will begin this time in colleges and the classes may continue till the end of this month or beyond that also. In that case heating arrangements must be provided in the classrooms.
Rather than trying to make it a blame game, the higher education authorities must provide the necessary funds to colleges for the purpose. If the colleges already have some funds, they must utilise those till they get more funds. After the change of academic session, the higher education department should have taken this into consideration.
Since they ignored it, they must do it now. The authorities in universities must also make such arrangements for the students. Some universities have already stated that this time the winter vacations will be short and need based. If that is going to happen, then heating arrangements in classrooms is an important requirement, and it cannot be ignored.
Earlier, the authorities had miserably failed to keep the heating arrangements available in government schools. Same was the case in private schools. Despite a strong demand from parents for such a facility to their kids in schools, nothing was done.
Later, the government announced winter vacation in schools. While the winter break has already started in lower classes, the regular work for higher classes in schools will continue for some more time. The students of such classes also need heating arrangements in their classrooms.
The authorities keep on saying that they take several welfare measures for children and youth. Making heating arrangements available for students in classrooms in winters can also be a welfare measures. This is not a favour to the students;it is their right.