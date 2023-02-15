Lack of heating arrangements in examination centres

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) recently conducted recruitment examinations for various posts. The aspirants alleged that there was lack of heating arrangements in the examination centres.They said their performance in the examination was affected by the cold.
Only one heating appliance was made available for an entire examination centre. The aspirants said they were made to appear in the examination in intense cold. According to them, the authorities should have delayed the examinations if the heating arrangements were not to be provided.
Now the JKSSB has decided to conduct all major examinations for the recruitment of various posts after March 15, when the weather conditions are expected to improve. It is a good move and such a step should have been taken earlier.
It is being hoped that with this step the aspirants of various examinations will feel comfortable. It is not about JKSSB examinations only, various other examinations should be conducted with heating arrangements in place. Next month the examinations for various classes in schools and colleges will start.
If the need arises, and the weather conditions are cold, the authorities are bound to provide heating arrangements in examination centres. They must also see to it that whenever examinations are held in winter, those are conducted with adequate heating arrangements.
Several aspirants are against unnecessary delay of the recruitment examinations on the grounds that such a process unnecessarily delays the recruitment exercise.
And number of recruitment exercises in past were marked by some controversies including leakage of question papers forcing the authorities to cancel the examination and start the process afresh.
The allegations of corruption made the authorities to order high level probe into such matters.
It is being hoped that all recruitment examinations are held from now onwards fairly and in a transparent manner so that the chances of malpractices are nil. Fair and transparent recruitment process is the need of the hour.
Hopefully the concerned officials will take due care and also make all necessary arrangements in examination centres so that the aspirants do not face any difficulty. Providing heating arrangements in winter must become a permanent feature.