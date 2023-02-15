Lack of heating arrangements in examination centres

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) recently conducted recruitment examinations for various posts. The aspirants alleged that there was lack of heating arrangements in the examination centres.They said their performance in the examination was affected by the cold.

Only one heating appliance was made available for an entire examination centre. The aspirants said they were made to appear in the examination in intense cold. According to them, the authorities should have delayed the examinations if the heating arrangements were not to be provided.

Now the JKSSB has decided to conduct all major examinations for the recruitment of various posts after March 15, when the weather conditions are expected to improve. It is a good move and such a step should have been taken earlier.