Lack of public transport during evening hours in winter continues to create problems for the people in Srinagar city. As the evening sets in, the public transport drastically disappears from roads.

Mini buses and sumos go off the roads. The number of autorickshaws also goes down. There are complaints of over-charging by some autorickshaw drivers during evening hours.

The people are not facing the problem of lack of public transport in evening for the first time. This happens almost every winter. The commuters continue to suffer. Authorities are fully aware about the problem. But it seems that the matter is not taken seriously and is ignored.