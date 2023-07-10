Lack of public transport after evening

There are reports from different parts of Kashmir regarding lack of public transport services during evening hours. Because of the non-availability of the facility the commuters suffer enormously.

Reports say that immediately after the sunset the public transport goes off the roads in several areas across Kashmir. The commuters find it difficult to catch a buses or sumo to reach their respective destinations.

The office goers, students and all others face the problem. The small number of autorickshaws available over-charge at this time. And these auto-rickshaws are also not available after some time. The commuters have to sometimes walk long distances on foot to reach their homes.