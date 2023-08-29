Lack of public transport towards evening

The lack of public transport during evening hours on a number of routes continues to pose difficulties to the people. This despite the commuters traveling on the routes having brought it into the notice of transporters and concerned authorities several times.

At a time when Road Transport Corporation ( RTC) buses have started plying on long routes and e-busses are being introduced, the lack of public transport should have been addressed by now.

But this has not happened. If this has not happened in summer then the chances of solution seem grim in coming autumn and winter when the lack of public transport problem gets further complicated and extends to more routes.