In this era of revolutionary road connectivity, lack of roads in several far flung areas continues to be a serious problem. This problem needs to be addressed on priority basis. In absence of the roads, people living in these areas face lot of hardships.

They are not able to take the persons needing immediate medical treatment to hospitals in vehicles. Reports said that a woman from Bamdogar village of Magam in Kupwara district delivered baby on roadside when she was being taken to hospital in a makeshift cot. The villagers say that their village has no proper road.

The pregnant woman developed labour pains at home and the family members could not take her to hospital in a vehicle. They had to carry her on the makeshift cot. While they had covered five kilometers on foot, and were yet to reach hospital, she delivered the baby.