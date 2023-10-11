Lack of space in government schools

Safe drinking water must be supplied to schools to save students from getting affected by water borne diseases. Some schools do not have a wash room facility.

This problem also needs to be addressed. Besides some schools need libraries and laboratories but such facilities are not available to students there. The facilities must be provided so that the students are able to study and learn effectively in schools.

The facilities must be improved in government schools. There is a need to come out of the pre-conceived notion that most people in urban areas particularly in the city get their kids admitted in private schools only.

Surely the private schools are being preferred by a section of people but there are other sections of people who want their children to study in government schools because of their financial conditions.

Secondly, a number of facilities are available for the kids in government schools, which help them to continue their studies.

Reports from both urban and rural areas suggest that lack of accommodation is a problem in government schools at some places. This problem can be solved with serious approach and plan.