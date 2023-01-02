The authorities say that the SRTC’s ladies special bus service is running into loss after the educational institutions closed for winter vacation. They admit that there is no loss when the institutions are open and female passengers prefer to travel in such buses.

The ladies special bus service was launched some seven years back for the convenience of women passengers. School, college and university students, working women, besides other females travel in the buses.

Going by the increase in the number of female students in educational institutions and government departments, there was a need to increase the number of such buses particularly in spring, summer and autumn seasons. But this was not done.