Lagaan: The story of Taxes

What is the impact of taxation on the mindset of a society?

Ask anybody about taxes. you will learn ‘taxes are bad’. Most of the taxpayers don’t pay their taxes gladly. In fact, hatred of taxes is deeply ingrained in society. This kind of hatred by millions of people has established in the expressions like taxation as a burden, an affliction, and an unfair punishment – all of which yearn for ‘relief.’ In fact the phrase ‘tax relief’ has strengthened the view of taxation as a misery or a burden on the people.

One of my acquaintances, a tax expert, analogued paying of taxes to donations paid as a charitable contribution to the works being done by organsiations for the welfare of the people and the society at large.

He explained that when the government as an institution is dedicated to doing good works and promoting public interest, we should not oppose taxes which are basically funding the government activities for public welfare.

By the standard of this argument, taxes are good and we should feel elated for all the good our tax payments are doing. Contributing toward the public good through payment of taxes cannot be seen as a bad thing. This yardstick makes sense to call the taxes good.

When we look at the technical aspects of taxes, we find taxes as our own dues that we pay to live in a democratic civilized society. Huge infrastructure in all sectors of the economy like the network of roads, buildings, power etc. available to all of us is in place because of the taxes paid by our previous clan of taxpayers. We as the current tax payers using all this incredible infrastructure pay the dues to maintain as well as expand it.

Meanwhile, there’s an unshakable belief that most of our tax money goes to help people other than ourselves. According to this common negative stereotype the tax money collected is redistributed to such programmes which have been tailored for welfare of people other than the taxpayers. This way taxpayers feel cheated and show resentment while depositing the taxes.