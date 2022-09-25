Late marriages that unravel our social equilibrium

The world has squeezed too much in the current digital age. Nations and societies that were hitherto largely exclusivist are drastically being affected by this new age.

Kashmir that has a 5000 year old history and boasts of unique culture and ethnicity is also being impacted by the globally prevalent socio economic and political dynamics.

This beautiful but conflict ridden region of South Asia is struggling to keep intact its exclusive ethnicity and cultural traditions. But the strength of the new influences is so strong that it has upset many traditions.

A lot of evils like early marriage have dissipated but acquisitive nature of materialism and cultural diffusion from dominant nations has brought in some new trends, the “late marriage”.