Lavish Lifestyle vs Unemployment

Kashmir, often called the "Paradise on Earth," offers a picturesque landscape and a rich cultural heritage. However, beneath the idyllic facade, a jarring paradox persists – the extravagant nature of weddings versus the pressing issue of unemployment.

In a predominantly Muslim society that values modesty and simplicity, the question arises: should grand celebrations take precedence over investments in businesses and job creation to combat unemployment? This article delves into the wealthy wedding culture in Kashmir, the economic hurdles the region confronts, and the potential for a transformative economic shift.

In the heart of Kashmir, weddings are opulent spectacles celebrated with grandeur and splendor. Families often allocate staggering sums, at times surpassing 20 lakhs (2 million rupees), for a single wedding ceremony. This extravagant expenditure far exceeds the average annual income of a typical Kashmiri household.

It covers a spectrum of elements, including designer clothing, lavish feasts, opulent decor, entertainment, and accommodation. Beyond the desire for celebration, this grandeur stems from societal pressures to exhibit wealth and social status. Consequently, families often feel compelled to outdo one another in showcasing affluence through these festivities.

Yet, juxtaposed with these extravagant weddings is the region's grim struggle with severe unemployment. Kashmir has been grappling with soaring joblessness rates for numerous years, leaving a substantial portion of its youth needing more viable employment opportunities.