Laying the foundation for 2024

Bhartiya Janata Party has completely dominated 2022 assembly elections by clearly winning Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur besides falling one short of simple majority in Goa which will lay rock-hard foundation for 2024 parliamentary polls to ensure retention of the power at the centre for 3rd time in a row which will be a historic feat.

Aam Aadmi Party Tsunami in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a massive win in Punjab, one of the most progressive states in India, which may strengthen and help it in retaining power in Delhi assembly elections.

AAP, as a regional party, has won a second important state which clears the deck to position itself as one of the contenders at national level and the party may plan to project Arvind Kejriwal as an acceptable face of combined opposition to take on BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls.

AAP has entered Goa also which shows its ambition to expand to other states. The spectacular victory in Punjab, a border state, could encourage Kejriwal to focus on Gujarat which is going for polls in Nov. 2022.

AAP has already made considerable gains in the civic elections in Gandhinagar and Surat last year which will encourage the party cadres. But it will be an uphill task for AAP to handle corruption, menace of drugs and financial distress besides tall promises made by Kejriwal during the election.