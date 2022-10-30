Leadership and Storytelling: Encouraging Ethos of Erudition and Transformation

For a long time, as a child, I thought my grandfather was a professional storyteller. In chilling months, he used to start a Dastan after early dinners to amuse long winter nights. Usually, he stops at a particular time and leaves us with excitement, curiosity, imagination, and at times sentimental emotions to start episodic Dastan again the next evening. His stories conveyed lessons, messages, and perspectives.

Even as a child I believed his Dastans evoked feelings, created empathy, triggered tears, and aroused rage among all the listeners including my acquitted and oblivious being.

Then as a leadership facilitator, motivational speaker and teacher educator, I understand stories of my grandfather that provided a framework for finding meaning in our lives and the world.

And I believe now that all humans are storytellers, and stories can help shape beliefs and actions that are inclusive and supporting or exclusive and destructive.