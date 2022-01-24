Leadership in Pandemic

Furthermore, the question arises about what are the challenges and opportunities for organisational leaders in managing their organisations during the pandemic? Limitation of social activities and instructions for doing work from home will certainly have an impact on organisational performance and leadership.

As such, it is necessary to explore how organisational leaders face these challenges and how they are able to create opportunities for organisational development and leadership during the pandemic? A leader should not surrender during a crisis but must fight back.

There are various challenges faced by leaders in a situation of e-communication as face-to-face interaction is not possible. Lack of technical know how on part of employees (as well as leader himself), time management are other issues.

For example: during COVID-19 pandemic crisis, schools, colleges & universities adopted the online mode of teaching-learning. Unfortunately the teachers & students were not having good knowledge of online teaching-learning apps especially in developing countries which posed a challenge for most of the leaders. But with the passage of time things settled down.