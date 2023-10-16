Leaflets Lost?

Certainly, the heartbeats of the reader Aligs will start to sync as they follow. Isn’t Shehr e Tarab the music in our deaf lives? Doesn’t the blossoming nostalgia give a script to our wordless souls? Isn’t our blind subconscious painted with its old-world pastels? Shall our psyche ever stop circumventing the holy roads of our timeless classic? Aligarh keeps on triggering the emotional point of reference; we keep immersing ourselves in the compendium of our academic Kaaba.

Aligarh and saadgee is a match made-in-heaven- distinctive and discernible. It is that one character in our lives which sets us free, yet chains us. It is that boastful simpleton whose culture can never be lived enough.

Holding an archaic ambience, home to historic movements, breathing poetic brilliance-the university town breaks the clichés of how one perceives history. Know it as an Alig, you feel majesty running through your veins.

Eid Mubarak to my global siblings who have been nourished by the ‘Aligarh soil’. Yes, we celebrate the Youm e Wilaadat of our founding father- Sir Syed. We, the bulbuls of his chaman are drunk deep in his reverence. His birth anniversary is nothing but a festival for us. His passion put the ordinary Aligarh on the world map.