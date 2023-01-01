Leaps and Lapse

As technology began to advance, it became increasingly important for us to be acutely accurate, pristine and precise. We are living in an era where our lives are critically controlled by time. At office it is a dot arrival. From home it is a dot departure. On phone, it is to the point conversation. In the examination, time takes us ransom.

Time is segmented by alarm bells and ringtones. Time is monetized. We seek it through appointments with a doctor or a government officer. It is our actual exchange currency.

It has a fixed duration with each one of us, which cannot be stretched further. Its value can be enhanced only by improving its usage and limiting its wastage.

Time is prime. It needs an exact marking and matching in such processes as global navigation satellite system and global positioning system. Therefore, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has since been demanding the elimination of leap second to avoid discontinuity.

After a series of arguments and counter arguments on this issue, it was on November 18, 2022 that the General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM) at Paris chose to eliminate leap seconds by 2035.

After that, the discrepancy may be allowed to grow to say one full minute which can be taken care in next 50 to 100 years.

So, the leap will lapse for long. And we seem to have done a great deal of time management. But have we learnt well about time? Are we really short of time and ever running out of it. Despite the fact that time is all pervasive in our everyday conversations, describing the same doesn’t come straightaway.