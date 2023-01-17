Learning from the experience

“Kashmiri-Apple” hogged the headlines in the month of September after an uproar over frequent disruption in transportation from orchards to markets outside the UT-Kashmir, including Azadpur Mandi which is Asia’s largest wholesale market.

Despite having quality bumper crop this season the expenses like packaging and transportation charges have almost doubled compared to last year. The rates being directly linked to the supply and demand, the product rate got down by about 30 per cent.

Also, the frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to landslides during the peak harvesting season and stranding of fruit-laden trucks for days together had its worst impact too which resulted in the untimely supply of the rotten produce to the mandis.

The official concerned authorities can come forward to ease this menace otherwise it will be very hard and difficult in coming years to overcome situations like these and if the horticulture industry will cripple it will leave its dark effects on the GDP too.

So, it is the humanitarian and duty of every concerned authority personnel in power to safeguard Growers by providing subsidies on the products used in packaging, good quality cardboards can be provided, transportation charges can be fixed and taxes on trucks transporting fruit can be abolished.

Furthermore, the construction of macadamized roads covering all orchards for fruit transportation can do wonders, setting up of controlled atmosphere (CA) cold stores at the village level and encouraging farmers to install the latest machinery for grading can help the apple growers to overcome losses.