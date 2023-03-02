Legacy of God and the Contemporary World

BY ROHIT KHANNA
This is a very complex, at times a confusing topic; talking about the legacy of God in the contemporary times. Most of us must be thinking that there is nothing like legacy because everything is already established, and why brainstorm and discuss God’s legacy? To some it might sound as unimportant.
For Hindus Ram, Krishna, Shiva and many other incarnations have come. For Muslims Prophet Mohammad, for Christians it's Jesus, and for Sikhs it's Baba Nanak; for all these respective religious communities these are the apex religious figures depicting connect with God.
Yes, they all came in different periods of human evolution and gave their massage to humans. People received the message and decided to adapt the most convenient teaching where no stress was involved.
Forget everything, we are even averse to the basic idea of love which was the message of all incarnations, all religious leaders.
With due respect to all, they gave message but never gave the method by which one can get the ultimate.
Human beings remained confused and in that confusion they divided; and division started inside the heart and finally spread to the every part of the universe.
I will not be wrong to say that we live in a divided world. We are divided by ideology, we are divided by religion and country. We are learning more about conflict management, stress management and wars but no syllabus is talking about love, peace and tranquillity.
In the middle of all this one religion came into existence and spread very slowly and sent its roots across the globe. Yes, I’m talking about Vishwa Nirmala Dharma given by HH Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi.
She is the only Guru and Goddess who spoke on every incarnation which came during different time periods and told us about their importance and gave us the most important and difficult thing- our kundalini awakening.
Awakening of Kundalini is not a normal happening. Religious scriptures wrote about it and many predicted about this development. No one knew who would do it and how?
As a normal person, awakening of kundalini is impossible because one has to practice and keep all chakras in balance and bring every nadi to a level where kundalini can travel. But Shri Mataji said this is instant; with one glance thousands of kundalinis gone up.
The journey of Sahaj Yoga started in 1970 and spread to the whole world without noise. Millions of people got their self realisation and third generation are practicing Sahaj Yoga.
Another gift Shri Mataji gave to human beings is that a realised soul can also raise Kundalini of another human who is seeking self realisation and this is also instant. Only important thing is that one should only desire and pray to god for self realisation.
An impossible is made possible. Millions are getting self realisation and practicing. Needless to say, with the awakening of subtle system all physical and psychological problems have gone away and all have become super human.
Time has come for the world to realise the importance of Sahaj Yoga for world peace, and safety of our future generations.
As a practicing Sahaj Yogi I can only say Shri Mataji is the biggest incarnation that came on this earth, and world should come forward to seek self realisation.
Only Sahaj Yoga is our conflict management, peace management, stress management. With the help of Sahaj Yoga we can stop wars. Otherwise everything is waiting outside our doors.
Rohit Khanna is practicing Sahaj Yoga for more than three decades
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.