Legacy of God and the Contemporary World

BY ROHIT KHANNA

This is a very complex, at times a confusing topic; talking about the legacy of God in the contemporary times. Most of us must be thinking that there is nothing like legacy because everything is already established, and why brainstorm and discuss God’s legacy? To some it might sound as unimportant.

For Hindus Ram, Krishna, Shiva and many other incarnations have come. For Muslims Prophet Mohammad, for Christians it's Jesus, and for Sikhs it's Baba Nanak; for all these respective religious communities these are the apex religious figures depicting connect with God.

Yes, they all came in different periods of human evolution and gave their massage to humans. People received the message and decided to adapt the most convenient teaching where no stress was involved.

Forget everything, we are even averse to the basic idea of love which was the message of all incarnations, all religious leaders.

With due respect to all, they gave message but never gave the method by which one can get the ultimate.